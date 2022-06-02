 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Murphy

NECEDAH—Larry Murphy, age 72, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial will immediately follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

