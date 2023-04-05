June 5, 1942—April 3, 2023

WAUPUN—Larry Pluim, 80, of Waupun, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Larry was born June 5, 1942 to Wilbert and Jennie (Van Buren) Pluim. Larry graduated from Waupun High School.

On June 9, 1962 he married Joan Lerch at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville. After the couple were married, Larry was involved on the family farm with his brother and his dad.

Larry lost interest in farming after his son, Scott, passed away. A friend talked him into going to auctioneering school and he became an auctioneer. Larry got a job at Kroeze Auction Service, and then became Co-Owner of Pluim Real Estate and Auction Service, which is now Waupun Realty. Larry was also employed as an auctioneer at Auction Associates in Ripon and was a salesman for Maly Implement and Bluemke’s Farmer.

He was a member of the Rock River Country Club for 46 years. He was a Co-Founder of the first chapter of the Wings over Wisconsin. In Larry’s recent years he was a Co-Owner of the Shiny Wash Car Wash in both Waupun and Markesan.

Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; daughter, Kristin Holz; and grandson, Colin Holz; brothers and sisters: Kenneth (Ruth) Pluim, Calvin (Jeanne) Pluim, Ruth (Jim) DeVries, Gloria (Wayne) Schwarze, Jerry (Cheryl) Pluim and Rose (Mitch) Redeker; many nieces, nephews and cousins; brothers-in-law: James Lerch, Ricky (Marjean) Lerch, Bud Guenther and Arnie Voskuil; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Lerch.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Pluim; three sisters: Sharon (Glen) Loomans, Carol Voskuil, and Joyce Guenther; and brother-in-law, Keith Lerch.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of SSM Hospice for the passionate care given to Larry.

Funeral services for Larry Pluim will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Greg Schuringa officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

