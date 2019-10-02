ELROY - Larry Roger Martin, a lifelong resident of Elroy, Wis., was brought into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Tomah Veteran’s Administration Journey Home Hospice Center with his loving wife, Linda by his side.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1939, to Leighton “Speed” and Sadie (Dumdei) Martin in Elroy, and spent the majority of his working years as a highly skilled welder at Walkers Stainless Steel. An accomplished woodcarver, hunter and fisherman, he was above all a proud outdoorsman and you could tell from his perfectly manicured lawn.
Larry was united in marriage to Linda (Durkee) Vieth on July 12, 1985.
A proud Veteran, Larry frequently spoke fondly of his time in the Army, serving from 1961 to 1963. He carried this Veteran pride forward as a member of the Elroy American Legion, frequently volunteering as a groundskeeper, in addition to serving as an honor guard member for his fellow Veterans who have been called home to their final formation.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Karey “Tom” (Angie) Bigham, their children, Tisha, Tanner, Cassie and Hunter; daughter, Val Bigham and life partner, Dale Jensen and their son, Devin; Michelle (Mark) Martin Ellenz, their children, Jacob Ellenz and Samantha Martin; daughter, Kim (Randy) Anderson, their children, Kelsey and Cory; son, Kelly (Julie) Vieth, their children, Kaitlyn and Jacob; and son, Kurt (Lisa) Vieth, their children, David, Thomas, Mathew, Adam and Nathan; and six great-grandchildren. Larry is further survived by his sister, Pat (Fred) Brown; brother, Paul Martin; sister-in-law, Mary Martin and nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Speed and Sadie Martin; and brother, Wayne Martin.
Larry and the family would like to thank the Pastor Andy Wallman from Wilton for helping us out tremendously over the last few weeks, and providing spiritual and emotional guidance. We would also like to thank Randy Anderson for frequently visiting Larry, and keeping his spirits up. These two individuals have both been a rock for us and have made Larry’s journey easier for him.
Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Pastor Andy Wallman officiating. Interment with military rites will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery, rural Elroy. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
