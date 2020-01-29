Larry Rassmann, 75, Beaver Dam / Mayville

BEAVER DAM / MAYVILLE - Larry H. Rassmann, 75, of Mayville, went to his Eternal home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Larry was born Oct. 6, 1944, the son of Hugo and Amelda (Christian) Rassmann, in Beaver Dam. He was baptized October 28, 1944, and confirmed May 4, 1958, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1962. Larry married Gloria Lindert on September 28, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, united in marriage by Rev. Otto Schreiber. Larry served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964 until 1967. Larry worked at John Deere Horicon Works, as a maintenance painter, for 37 and a half years. Larry was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville. He previously served on the finance committee, the board of trustees, and was a member of the dartball team for over 30 years. Larry was an avid sports fan; he especially loved the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a very gifted fantasy football player. Larry also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Alongside his wife, Gloria, Larry enjoyed traveling and they were able to visit many places together, including, Austria, Germany, Ireland, the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, and many others. They also enjoyed the 24 years spent at Grand Valley Campground and the friends made they were able to make there.
Larry is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 51 years; daughters, Shawn (Rick) Krapfl of Theresa, Michelle (Brian) Miescke of Horicon, and Heather (Don) Dargel of Stoughton; grandchildren, Rylee and Sawyer Krapfl, Damon Hoffmann, Taylor and Chloe Miescke, and Annelise Dargel; his brother, Roy (Emily) Rassmann of Mayville; his mother-in-law, Ethel Lindert of Mayville; and many other relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Rassmann and Betty Yasger; and his father-in-law, Harold Lindert.
A funeral service for Larry will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mayville, with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, in Mayville, with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
The family would especially like to thank Rev. Allen Behnke for his many visits, Dr. Tolay, Denise RN, and the rest of the staff at the Cancer Care Center, and the staff at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
