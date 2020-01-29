Larry Rassmann, 75, Beaver Dam / Mayville

Larry was born Oct. 6, 1944, the son of Hugo and Amelda (Christian) Rassmann, in Beaver Dam. He was baptized October 28, 1944, and confirmed May 4, 1958, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1962. Larry married Gloria Lindert on September 28, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, united in marriage by Rev. Otto Schreiber. Larry served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964 until 1967. Larry worked at John Deere Horicon Works, as a maintenance painter, for 37 and a half years. Larry was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville. He previously served on the finance committee, the board of trustees, and was a member of the dartball team for over 30 years. Larry was an avid sports fan; he especially loved the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a very gifted fantasy football player. Larry also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Alongside his wife, Gloria, Larry enjoyed traveling and they were able to visit many places together, including, Austria, Germany, Ireland, the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, and many others. They also enjoyed the 24 years spent at Grand Valley Campground and the friends made they were able to make there.