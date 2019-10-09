CAMBRIA - Larry Rink Dykstra, of Cambria, will be sadly missed by so many he knew. With grace and quiet strength, Larry was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Larry was born on Jan. 21, 1948, to Rink and Rena (Gaastra) Dykstra, and grew up on a farm north of Randolph. He attended East Friesland Christian School and graduated Class of 1966 from Randolph High School. On Friday, June 5, 1970, Larry married Linda (Wiersma) at Friesland 1st Reformed.
Throughout his 71 years of life, Larry was a devoted family man to his bride of 49 years, Linda; children, Rachelle (Dan) Murphy, Jen (Jim) Ebert, Ryan (Meghan) Dykstra, and Josh “Lenny” (Joni) Dykstra; his 10 grandchildren, Zoe, Aaron, McKenna, Camber, Keightlyn, Brock, Allyson, Max, Emma, and Brielle; siblings, Henry (Beverly) Dykstra, Verene (Al) Huizenga, and Bruce (Nancy) Dykstra; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dwight (Karen) Ruston, Mary Wiersma, Joanne (Lee) Vaughan, Jim (Connie) Wiersma, Leroy (Sarah) Wiersma, Joe (Pam) Wiersma, Rob (Sue) Wiersma; cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous other family and friends.
With a servant heart, Larry continuously helped others and selflessly gave of his time and energy to those around him. In 1968, Larry was drafted into the U.S. Army and answered the call to serve his country. The foundation of faith was instilled and nurtured at Friesland First Reformed where Larry held positions as elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher, Jr. Hi RCYF sponsor, and helped with numerous projects at church. Throughout Larry’s life, he wore many hats and tackled many projects. Past places of employment included Randolph Do-It Center, Cliff’s Electric, and Del Monte (where he retired from in 2013).
Welcoming Larry’s arrival on Tuesday included his parents, Rink and Rena; his brother, Lawrence; his sister, Juliene Ruston; step-mom, Minnie (Kumbers) Dykstra; in-laws, Bob and Winnie Wiersma; brother-in-law, Walt Wiersma; and sister-in-law, Diane Missall.
Visitation for friends and family will be held in the sanctuary of Friesland 1st Reformed Church on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held in the church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Inurnment will follow at Friesland Cemetery. Following the graveside services with military rites, a luncheon will be held in the church Family Center. A memorial fund will be established in Larry’s name.
Larry’s family would like to extend sincere thank yous to UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center (especially Dr. Aric Hall and Nurse Mandy), Prairie Ridge Health Center Columbus (especially Dr. Kleppe), and St. Mary’s Madison (especially Dr. O’Mahar and Nurse Sara). Their wonderful care and compassion allowed Dad to see the positive side of healthcare and helped our family through this journey.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
