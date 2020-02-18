Larry “Tater” T. Theodozio, age 72 of Beaver Dam

Larry was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 1947, the son of William and Anna (Burton) Theodozio. He was united in marriage to Sharon Lewis in 1968 and then to Judy Schneider in 2000. For over 30 years, Larry worked as a machinist for Brigg’s and Stratton. Later he moved to Berlin, where he worked for WalMart as their maintenance man and retired in 2018 after 20 years. He also worked at the Berlin Conservation Club as their caretaker for over 20 years. Enjoying the outdoors, camping, four-wheeling, and trail riding with his “General” were some of his favorite pastimes, but he also liked watching movies with family and friends. Being socially active was something Larry loved and he was devoted to his morning coffee klatch.