WAUPUN—Larry D. Van Buren, 70, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Larry was born March 21, 1949, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Lester and Jeanette (Tjepkema) Van Buren. Larry attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1968. Larry attended Moraine Park in Fond du Lac where he received an associate’s degree in accounting. On June 9, 1973, he married Christine Vossekuil. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Larry was employed, his entire life, in the family business, Van Buren Builders, as a carpenter. Following retirement, he worked, part-time, for the Waupun Area School District. He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed his annual elk hunt in Colorado. Larry was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Waupun, where he served on the church council, was on the property committee, and a member of the church choir. Larry’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife, Chris Van Buren of Waupun; a daughter, Emily (Dan) Beekman of Spanish Fort, Ala.; a son, Adam (Samantha) Van Buren of Waupun; two grandchildren, Kian and Rhett Beekman; brothers, Jim (Cherie) Van Buren of Fla., Mark (Dawn) Van Buren of Waupun, and Kevin (Linda) Van Buren of Waupun; a sister, Betty Zellner of Waupun; mother-in-law, Doris Vossekuil of Waupun; brother-in-law, Gary (Sherry) Vossekuil of Juneau; step-mother, Minnie (Loomans) Van Buren of Fox Lake; and step-brother, Steve (Gwen) Loomans of Brandon.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Jeanette Van Buren; and father-in-law, Jerry Vossekuil.
Funeral services for Larry Van Buren will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun, with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, in Waupun, from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place on Tuesday at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
