Larson, Clifford Douglas

ARKDALE - Clifford Douglas Larson, age 80, of Arkdale, Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Adams, Wis., following a long battle with COPD.

Private family funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, Wis. The Rev. Shawn Stapelton will officiate.

The public is welcomed to join the family for the interment at 1 p.m. at the MOUNT REPOSE CEMETERY, Friendship, Wis.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Trinity Congregational Church in Adams.

Cliff was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Juneau County, Wis., to Donald Lee and Opal Rosella (Tucker) Larson. He grew up in Mauston and New Lisbon area. He attended Cat Tail Valley and graduated from New Lisbon High School. Cliff worked for many years at Farnam in Necedah, GMS in Mauston, and later worked for himself as a carpenter. He married Patricia Baggs on Oct. 20, 2001, in Trinity Congregation Church in Adams, Wis.

Clifford enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking care of their dog, Molly.

Clifford was a member of Trinity Congregation Church in Adams.