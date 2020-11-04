Larson, Eldene Emilie "Dee"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, we lost our beloved life partner, mother, sister, grandmother, auntie and friend, Eldene Emilie "Dee" Larson. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at 78 years surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1941, to Alva L. and Hazel (Farnsworth) Rohrbeck, in Columbia, Wis. She graduated from Fall River High School and attended one year of college. She worked very hard throughout her life. Some of her positions included lab technician, Fluidyne engineer technician, waitress/manager, and hobby farmer, and she retired as a floral designer.

For those who knew Dee, her kitchen was always open, and you never left with an empty stomach; she was an excellent cook! On a warm summer day you could find her in the garden. Dee's garden legacy has now been passed down to her children and grandchildren through transplantation from her garden to theirs.

Dee's love for dance not only brought her happiness, but led her to the love of her life, Claire White, of 30+ years. On a summer weekend, Claire and Dee could be found slaying fish at the Pondarosa and at the end of the day socializing around the campfire with their family and friends.

Christmas was Dee's favorite holiday because she got to bring joy to her loved ones, especially the little ones.