Larson, Scott Kenneth

BARABOO—Scott Kenneth Larson, age 62, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Scott was born on Jan. 24, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI., the son of Orville and Ramona Larson.
Scott was employed as a machine operator at Teel Plastics in Baraboo. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Lane (Alissa), Robert and Ryan; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his father, Orville; two sisters, one brother, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; a daughter Carrie Ann; and his mother, Ramona.
A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Baldwin Funeral Services in Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)