Lauersdorf, Duane H.

Duane Harold Lauersdorf was born on Nov. 27, 1931 in Beaver Dam, the son of Adolph Edward and Alvina Alice (nee Schuenke) Lauersdorf. He graduated from Juneau High School in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., proudly serving from Feb. 19, 1951 to Feb. 15, 1954. Duane was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Medal of National Defense Services, the Medal of Good Conduct, the Korean Service Medal with two stars as well as the United Nations Service medal. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. On June 11, 1960, he married LuAnn M. Giese at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. LuAnn preceded him in death on May 9, 2015. Duane had been employed at Hevi-Duty/Lindberg Solar Basic in Watertown before moving on to Wisconsin Oven Corp. in East Troy in 1975. He was employed there nearly 19 years before retiring in 1993 as Technical Vice President. He served on the Board of Directors at Wisconsin Oven Corp. until 2008, after 34 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown.