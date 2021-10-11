Lauersdorf, Marjorie H.

LOWELL—Marjorie H. Lauersdorf, age 86, of Lowell, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 surrounded by her family at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Marjorie was born on June 2, 1935 in Reeseville, Wis. to Lester and Lillian (Froelich) Kohn. She was a graduate of Reeseville High School. On Sept. 30, 1950, she was united in marriage with Alton Lauersdorf at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. Marjorie also worked at the Reeseville Caning Factory until it closed. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and has been to all 50 states. Marjorie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salem-Lowell Campus and had been active in the choir and ladies aid. She volunteered at the Bethesda Store in Watertown and had been a member of the Lowell Library Board and the Dodge County Homemakers.
Marjorie is survived by her son, James Lauersdorf (Mary Osterhoff) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Pamela Kolbow of Lowell and Andrew Kolbow of Reeseville; her great grandson of Michael Kolbow; other relatives and friends. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Diane Kolbow on Sept. 16, 2021.
Visitation for Marjorie will be at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Salem-Lowell Campus in Lowell on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Friday at 12 noon with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lowell Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made in Marjorie Lauersdorf’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salem-Lowell Campus.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
