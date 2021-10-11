Lauersdorf, Marjorie H.

Marjorie was born on June 2, 1935 in Reeseville, Wis. to Lester and Lillian (Froelich) Kohn. She was a graduate of Reeseville High School. On Sept. 30, 1950, she was united in marriage with Alton Lauersdorf at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. Marjorie also worked at the Reeseville Caning Factory until it closed. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and has been to all 50 states. Marjorie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salem-Lowell Campus and had been active in the choir and ladies aid. She volunteered at the Bethesda Store in Watertown and had been a member of the Lowell Library Board and the Dodge County Homemakers.