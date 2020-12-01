Lauersdorf, Walter W., Sr.

CORNELL - Walter W. Lauersdorf Sr., 82, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in Cornell, Wis. He was born in the township of Oak Grove, Wis., on Aug. 5, 1938, to William and Edna (Henke) Lauersdorf. He was a dairy farmer and loved to have a garden and grow vegetables. When he quit farming, he worked at the school in Cornell as a janitor, and he also drove the handicap van to bring kids to school and home again. He had a passion for helping others and enjoyed spending time with the kids he drove. He loved to fish. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughters; they always brought a smile to his face and a light to his eyes. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he touched a lot of people and will be missed dearly.