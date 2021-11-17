Lauhon, Heidi Beth

She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Lauhon of Madison; and her beloved daughter, Samantha (Aaron Stern) Lauhon of Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Linda Lerner; and her treasured son, Harrison. Heidi is also survived by her brothers, Michael (Laurie Lehrer) Lerner and Richard (Jennifer) Lerner; and her aunt, Sara Winer. She is further survived by her loving cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Heidi was born in New Jersey and spent her formative years in Lynnfield, Mass., where she graduated from Lynnfield High School. She attended Wellesley College and graduated with a B.A. degree in art history in 1987. She met Chuck during this time, and after a short period living in California, they were married, moved back to Massachusetts, and had two beautiful children. In 1996, they made the move to Madison, where they built a loving community of friends over the next 25 years. Heidi was first employed in Madison as a teacher at Gan Ha Yaled preschool, ultimately becoming the director there. She then moved to Temple Beth El, where she began as the program director, eventually becoming the executive director there for seven years. She later became a development officer at Oakwood Village. After her son’s passing earlier this year, she took a job at Wild Birds Unlimited which fortified her passionate interest in birding and bird photography. She had a fun, quick-witted, vivacious personality that was infectious to all. She was a wonderful mother, wife, and daughter. Heidi was also an incredibly loving and thoughtful friend. In return, she received so much love from her family and friends. She will be missed beyond measure.