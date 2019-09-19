COLUMBUS - Laura A. Tindell, age 65, of Columbus, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home in Columbus. She was born on June 20, 1954, in Fort Atkinson, to Ross and Helen (Roselle) Robbins. Laura worked at the Watertown Metals for over 30 years, until they closed the factory. She enjoyed music and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Timothy Tindell of Jefferson; grandchildren, Alexandria Brauch, Destiny Tindell, Zachary Tindell, Dylan Tindell; and a great-grandchild, Bernard Krafcky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Robbins.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the North Oakland Cemetery in the town of Oakland, with the Rev. Michael Mannisto presiding.
