HORICON - Laura Lee Lambert Rahn, 69, of Horicon, formerly of Catawba, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her daughter’s home with family by her side due to a battle with cancer.
Laura was born on October 4, 1949, the daughter of Albert and Marion (Shallow) Lambert in Chicago, Ill.
On February 14, 2006, she was united in marriage to William Rahn in Phillips, Wis.
Her life revolved around taking care of her family, friends, and animals. She loved horseback riding and losing herself in baking, cooking, and upkeep of her home.
She was selfless, making sure everyone was taken care of before she considered her own needs. She was fiercely proud of her children. Her voice was heard above all others at football games and other events her children competed in. Her daily phone calls will be missed profoundly.
She is survived by her husband, William; and children, Michael (Jennifer) Luebke, Iron Ridge, Wis., Cynthia (Keith) Kanzenbach, Horicon, Wis.; 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Ethan, Kollin, and Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Margie and Mary; brother David.
The family is grateful for the services of Heartland Hospice Care. They made is possible for her to pass surrounded by family.
Private family services will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
