Oct. 1, 1933—Feb. 13, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Laura Schultz, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Laura was born October 1, 1933 in the Town of Metomen near Brandon, the daughter of Richard and Evalyn Jimmerson Christian.

On May 19, 1956 she married Kenneth Schultz in Brandon. Laura was employed by Wells Manufacturing for 11 years, Ideal Shoe Factory for seven years, Fond du Lac YMCA for three years, and taught swimming for many years. Laura was a member of Waupun United Methodist Church.

Laura is survived by two sisters: Betty Ruenger of Fox Lake and Margaret Van Egtern of Waupun; and many nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; brother, Richard (Karen) Christian; and brothers-in-law: Marvin Ruenger and Don Van Egtern.

Funeral services for Laura Schultz will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Waupun United Methodist Church.

Thank you to the nurses on the 1st floor of Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam for their loving care of Laura. You were the angels sent from heaven to care for and protect Laura at her end of life.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.