Feb. 13, 1959—June 6, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Laurence “Larry” A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer.

Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, IL the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his childhood years in the Buffalo Grove, IL area until the family later moved to Oxford, WI where Larry attended Westfield High School.

Larry was married to Lori Johnson on January 10, 1981, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage. In 1985 they moved to the Baraboo area where they raised four children and were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. They divorced in 2018, but remained good friends.

For several years until his illness made it no longer possible for him to work, Larry was the Assistant Maintenance Director at Great Wolf Lodge and prior to that spent many years in various food service sales positions in the surrounding area.

He loved to play his guitar and was a part of several rock bands in his younger years. He also loved playing softball on teams in Oxford, Portage, Baraboo and most recently in Wisconsin Dells. He was thrilled when he got to play ball with his sons, son-in-law, AJ and his grandson, Traeton. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman and truly enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with family. Most of all, Larry loved and lived (especially the past two years) to spend time with his children and grandchildren. They were everything to him.

Larry is survived by his fiance, Amy Gosnell; and her children: Josh Gosnell and Terri (Kevin) Bucel; and their children: Kali, Ethan and Karson; his children: Cassie (Sam Engel) Krueger, Jared (Brittany Gonzales) Udelhofen, Jessica (AJ) Fischer and Brett (Rachael) Udelhofen; 15 grandchildren: Dylan, Hannah, McKenzie, Haley, Justin, Kayla, Riley, Olivia, Makayla, Traeton, Zoe, Luca, Landyn, Wyatt and another on the way; and two great-grandchildren: Nevaeh and Paisley; his brother, Tom (Pam) Udelhofen; his former wife, Lori Udelhofen; aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Henry and Vera Udelhofen and Gib and Ozelle Nichols; his former mother and father-in-law, Harold and Shirley Johnson, aunts, uncles and several cousins.

Pursuant to Larry’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on July 9, 2022 at Bowman Park in Wisconsin Dells beginning at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private at the Oxford Village Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Wenninger, Nurse Kayla from Divine Savior Home Health, Agrace Palliative Care and SSM Hospice Care for their assistance through Larry’s battle with cancer. A special thanks to Pastor Matt Gehrke for his many home visits with Larry which were a great comfort to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry’s name to the American Cancer Society or Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.