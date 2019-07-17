MARKESAN—Laurene A. Beecher, 91, Markesan, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home.
Laurene was born October 1, 1927, in Quincy, Illinois to Stanley and Gertrude (Winking) McDaniel. She married Arthur P. Beecher, Jr. on January 8, 1947 in Liverpool, NY. She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband, a professional musician, when he was on tour before eventually settling down in Beaver Dam. She worked for over 28 years in Admissions and Communications at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Beaver Dam, which later became Hillside Hospital and then Beaver Dam Community Hospitals. She retired in 1992. Since retirement she has lived in Illinois, Florida, and North Carolina, before settling back in Wisconsin.
Survivors include her children, Kent (Carol) Beecher, Bloomington IL; Kathleen Beecher, Pineville, NC; Kerry “Quincy” (Sherry) Beecher, Beaver Dam, and Kelly (David) Marwitz, Markesan. Laurene is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Melissa Beecher and her children Peyton, Jacob, and Sydney, Bloomington, IL; Erin (Mike) Straza, Bloomington, IL; Whitney Olson and her sons Colton, Gavin, and Nolan, Machesney Park, IL; George (Dayana) Wilhelm and their daughter, Brianna, Miami, FL; Josh (Sara) Beecher and their sons, Benjamin and Jackson, Beaver Dam. Step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren include April (Steve) Marwitz-Korchak, Marinette, WI; Matt Marwitz, and his son, Blair, Kingston; Justin (Alicia) Rake, Beaver Dam; and Aaron Rake and his sons, Ryan and Jackson, Beaver Dam. Laurene is further survived by her sister, Joan (the late Harold) Bartz, Austin, TX; two brothers, Dan (Anna) Schnellbacher, Rowlett, TX and Joseph (Barbara) Schnellbacher, Portland, OR; other relatives and friends.
Laurene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art, in 1990; two sisters, Margaret McDaniel and Kathleen “Kay” (the late Melvin “Bud”) Althoff, both of Quincy, Illinois; along with other relatives and friends.
At Laurene’s request, no services will be held. Laurene donated her body to the University of Wisconsin—Madison School of Medicine and Public Health for educational purposes. Inurnment will occur in the future next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Sam and Rolf Poser, Columbus, for their care over the years. The family further thanks Dr. Andrew Walker, SSM-St. Mary’s, for his care last year and Drs. Douglas Davenport and Joseph Mnuk and the 4 East team at SSM-St. Mary’s for their exceptional care during Laurene’s recent hospitalization. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Pastor Karen Gygax-Rodriguez of the Federated Church of Green Lake. A huge thank you goes out to the dedicated staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope- Green Lake for the care and compassion they provided to Laurene at home.
At Laurene’s request, memorials may be made to either the Federated Church of Green Lake—Mission Board, Wisconsin Public Television, or your local St. Vincent de Paul.
Markesan Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
