Laurie (Harden) Jensen

June 15, 1956—Dec. 28, 2022

ELROY—Laurie, our beloved sister and aunt was tragically taken from our lives on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, while at home in Elroy.

Laurie Jane Harden was born June 15, 1956, the daughter of Richard and Rosella (Harke) Harden. She was raised in Augusta, WI, where she was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and graduated from Augusta High School in 1974. Laurie entered high school at the onset of the Girls Athletic program, where she excelled at volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field.

She continued her love of sports in the intramural programs at UW Eau Claire. Following high school she received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then enrolled in Chippewa Valley Technical College where she also received an Associate’s Degree in Radiologic Technology.

Laurie’s entire career as an X-ray Technician was with Mile Bluff Medical Center Hospital in Mauston. After marrying Gary Jensen the two lived all their married life in the Mauston area.

Laurie had a true love of animals and adored her furry friends Ruby and Maggie Mae. She loved her birds and the beauty of nature. Laurie had an incredible heart, was extremely generous, and loved her family, extended family, and work family. She was very committed to helping out with the Mauston Food Pantry. She certainly gave more than she received.

Laurie will be deeply and dearly missed by her two brothers: Michael and Nancy Harden of Eau Claire, Gary and Lynn Harden of Mount Sterling; sister, Linda Bosquette of Park Falls; nieces and nephews: Holly Harden, Jeffry (Ann) Harden, Ryan (Jill) Harden, Heather (Roman) Chestelson, Garrett (Dana) Harden, Patrick (Kristen) Harden; her beloved great-nieces and nephews: Ali, Bridget, Gabrielle and Sofia Chestelson, Adrian and Claire Harden, Collin and Mae Harden, Graham and Olivia Westphal, Hayley Grey, Madison Harden, Michael Kreidermacher, Monica Gossman and Michael, Greta and Wesley Harden. The family is comforted knowing that Laurie is reunited with her parents, Richard who passed away in 1983; mother, Rosie in 2005; an infant brother in 1951; and brother-in-law, Brian Bosquette in 2022.

Services for Laurie will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 with a visitation at the church from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM preceding the service at 1:00 PM. A lunch will follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials for Laurie be directed to the Mauston, or any suitable Food Pantry, Animal Welfare or Domestic Abuse agency of one’s choosing.

The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.