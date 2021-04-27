Lauritzen, Patricia A.

BEAVER DAM—Patricia “Patti” A. Lauritzen, age 89 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Saturday, April 10, 2020.

Patti was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on September 14, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Bushgen) McGuire. On December 5, 1954, she was united in marriage to her husband, Jerald Lauritzen in Cedar Falls, IA. Having a passion for art, Patti worked as an art teacher for the Beaver Dam School District for many years and also spent her free time drawing. She loved visiting the family cottage by Shawano Lake as well as spending time with her friends and family, particularly her grandchildren. Tending to her flower garden made her quite proud. Patti was a member of Trinity Church—United Methodist in Beaver Dam.

Patti is survived by her daughter, Kay (Mark) Olson of Minnesota and her sons, Calvin (Lynne) and children, Scarlett and Preston, and Chad (Elena) and son, Jerald, and her daughter, Krystal and children, Tia and Tori; her son, Cary (Cheri) Lauritzen of Fish Creek, and his son, Bryan (Allison) Lauritzen and children, Cade and Breck, and his daughter, Brooke (Joe) Bittorf, and step-son, Chris (Kelli) Taylor and children, Easton and Paisley; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald; and other relatives.