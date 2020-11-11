Lauth, Audrey C.

Audrey was born in Hopkins, Minn., on Aug. 7, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Monica (Georges) Kirscht. On May 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to her husband, Arnold Lauth. Throughout her life, she held several area jobs. Audrey enjoyed the outdoors and gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She also could be found canning and was a wonderful baker, famous for her Dutch chocolate cake. She loved a Friday night fish fry, especially with a good old fashioned. In her free time, Audrey liked to play cards and often crocheted afghans, and in her younger years, she was a part of two bowling leagues. At age 66, Audrey got her driver's license.