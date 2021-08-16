Lauth, John E.C.

PORTAGE – John E. C. Lauth, age 80, of Portage passed away peacefully at his home in Ft. Winnebago Township on Saturday, August 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on January 13, 1941, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Clarence and Ethel (Klawitter) Lauth. He married Annetta Evert on August 8, 1964, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. John worked for the railroad as a brakeman/conductor for 38 years and farmed the family farm on the side. He enjoyed hunting, loved caring for his cows and his tractors, as well as his Corvettes and going on trips with the Columbia County Corvette Club.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annetta; children, Jeffrey (Lynn) Lauth, Bruce (Lori) Lauth, Tammie (Brett) Schehr, Kurt (Jeanne) Lauth; grandchildren Dyllan (Brittany) Lauth, Garrett Lauth, Breanna Schehr, Worren Schehr, Allison Lauth, Morgan Lauth; great-grandson, Easton Scott Lauth; sister, Nola (Jim) Tennyson; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL CHURCH in Portage, Wis., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.