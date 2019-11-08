{{featured_button_text}}

 MILWAUKEE - Born on February 11, 1940. Passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, October

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

3, 2019. Services to be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. For condolences, please visit bvfh.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.