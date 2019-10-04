{{featured_button_text}}

WEST ALLIS - Lavern C. “Ernie” Grueneberg, born Feb. 11, 1940. Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Please see future obituary for date of service.

Bevsek – Verbick Funeral Home

10210 West Lincoln Avenue

West Allis, Wisconsin 53227

414-546-4342

Online condolences: www.bvfh.net

