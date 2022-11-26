Aug. 19, 1928—Nov. 24, 2022

COLUMBUS—LaVerne A. Linde, 94, of Columbus passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

LaVerne was born on August 19, 1928 in Columbus, WI to Clarence and Alma (Lienke) Linde. He was a 1946 graduate of Columbus High School.

LaVerne served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952–1953 where he was stationed at Misawa Air Force Base in Japan.

He was married to Joyce Wallace on September 10, 1949. They were divorced in 1978. LaVerne was married to Evangeline Berg on April 12, 1980.

LaVerne ran West Columbus Food Store from 1954 until 1959. He was later employed with the U.S. Postal Service both in Columbus and Madison from May of 1961 until his retirement in September of 1988.

LaVerne was a lifelong member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. LaVerne enjoyed hunting, bowling, roller skating, fishing in Canada, reading, collecting model trains especially Hiawatha, and of course the Green Bay Packers.

LaVerne is survived by his wife of 42 years Evangeline Berg of Columbus; his children: Karen Schmidt of Beaver Dam and Bruce (Cindy) Linde of Arlington, TX; stepson, Daniel (Jeanne) Wendtland of DeForest; eight grandchildren: Kimberly Koehn, Ryan (Emma) Koehn, Brittany (Anmar) Cromwell, Kyla (Joel Sievert) Linde, Shea (Travis) Pisano, Jake (Brian Grill) Wendtland, Jack (Jennifer) Wendtland, and Kristi Wendtland; five great-grandchildren: Henry Koehn, Ismae Cromwell, Perrin Cromwell, Cole Wendtland, and Dawson Wendtland; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson in infancy; and his “brother” Merlin Lienke.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus with military honors to be conducted.

Memorials may be made at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus or the charity of one’s choice.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.