March 24, 1933—Jan. 19, 2023

WAUPUN—LaVerne Dull, 89, of the Town of Waupun, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

LaVerne was born March 24, 1933 in Gays Mills, WI the son of Clifford and Olive McKittrick Dull. In 1951 Verne graduated from Soldiers Grove High School. He moved to Waupun in 1953 and on April 13, 1956 married Thelma Aalsma.

Verne served two years with the United States Army. Upon returning from the service, he worked for Stoppleworth Construction of Oakfield. In 1963 Verne and Thelma moved to Sonoma, CA where he was a mechanic and bus driver for Sonoma Unified School District.

In 1994 they returned to Waupun. Verne was an active member of First Reformed Church in Waupun and did volunteer work with Central Wisconsin Christian School. Verne enjoyed mowing his lawn and keeping his yard looking good.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Thelma Dull of Waupun; son, Michael (Mary) Dull of Waupun; grandchildren: Tara (Juan) Echeverry of Wilmington, NC, Danielle (Cameron) Hatcher of Wilmington, NC, and Corey Dull of Waupun; great-grandchildren: Eliana, Aubrey, Gabriella, and Sophie Echeverry, and Hailey and Riley Hatcher; a sister, Janice (John) Sime of Readstown, WI; and a brother, C.J. (Helen) Dull of Moberly, MO.

Verne was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Olive Dull; a brother, Richard Dull; and a sister, Dorothy Dull; and great-grandson, Lucas Echeverry.

Memorial services for LaVerne Dull will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.