LaVerne Griffin, 91, Portage

PORTAGE - LaVerne Griffin, age 91, of Portage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

LaVerne “Griff” Griffin had three passions: Family, Flying and Curling.

He graduated Portage High School and earned a degree in aerospace engineering from Penn State in 1963. He was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Milwaukee, the son of Wilmer “Red” and Marion (Buzzell) Grifffin. He grew up in Wyocena. After graduating from Portage High School in 1946, he entered the military. Upon receiving his Air Force commission, he was assigned to the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron and became one of the premier aerial reconnaissance operatives in the U.S. Air Force, flying hundreds of missions over North Korea, Siberia, Vietnam and parts of Europe. In 1954, he led the first top secret military reconnaissance over-flights of the Soviet Union, for which he earned three United States Air Force Distinguished Flying Crosses. (The mission was declassified in 2000)

After 28 years, he retired in 1974 as Wing Commander of the 10th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing stationed in the United Kingdom. He moved back to Portage and became active in local aviation. He was a member of the Aero Club at Gilbert Field at Rio, running its fly-in breakfast every June.