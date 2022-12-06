June 20, 1946—Dec. 3, 2022

LaVerne H. Schulz, 76, of Columbus was called to eternal glory on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

LaVerne was born on June 20, 1946 to George and Alice (Betts) Kiraly in Chicago. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School. She later attended beautician school in Milwaukee and graduated from MATC with administrative assistant training. LaVerne was married to Kenneth Schulz on May 29, 1965 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was employed with WPS for over 25 years until her retirement in 2012.

LaVerne loved to travel especially on cruise lines. She was able to travel to all 50 states. LaVerne enjoyed seeing her grandchildren play sports and sing. Her grandchildren were the highlights of her life.

LaVerne is survived by her husband Kenneth; her daughter Anita (Tim) Bryhan and step grandchildren: Charles (Catherine) Bryhan and Alena (Dan) Caple; step great-grandchildren: Jacob and Renee Bryhan and Bryce Caple; her son John (Andrea) Schulz and their children: Janelle and Trevor; her son James (Sara) Schulz and their children: Molly, Andrew and Grace; her son David (Amanda) Schulz and their children: Dustin (Bridgette), Ethan, Kathryn, Jordyn, and Ashlyn; and also survived by seven sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws: Walter and Augusta Schulz; brother Michael Kiraly; an infant child; granddaughter Robyn; infant grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. A funeral service will promptly follow 12:30 p.m. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to Lakeside Lutheran High School Music Department or to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.