CAMBRIA—Laverne “Pete” DeBoer, age 77 of Cambria, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home.
Pete was born on a farm just outside of Randolph, the son of Gerrit and Tena (Bulthuis) DeBoer. He grew up in Cambria and graduated from Cambria Union High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Sandra Slinger, before proudly serving his country in the National Guard for 6 years. On June 3, 1966, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra in Friesland. He attended vocational college in Madison and became a diesel mechanic and from there went on to run the family farm back in Cambria. He enjoyed riding, fixing and restoring old Harley Davidson motorcycles. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Pete is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra DeBoer; children, Deb (John) Niemisto, Joseph DeBoer, and Tony (Tracy) DeBoer; grandchildren, Erin (Brendan) and Noah Niemisto,
Dillon, Logan (Katie), and Andrew DeBoer, and Gerrit and Elaina DeBoer; great-grandson, Hudson DeBoer; and further survived by a brother and 3 sisters, 3 sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; brothers- and sister-in-law; and other relatives.
In honoring Pete’s wishes, private family services will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
