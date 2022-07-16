Laverne "Pete" DeBoer

Pete was born on a farm just outside of Randolph, the son of Gerrit and Tena (Bulthuis) DeBoer. He grew up in Cambria and graduated from Cambria Union High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Sandra Slinger, before proudly serving his country in the National Guard for 6 years. On June 3, 1966, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra in Friesland. He attended vocational college in Madison and became a diesel mechanic and from there went on to run the family farm back in Cambria. He enjoyed riding, fixing and restoring old Harley Davidson motorcycles. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.