LaVonne Audrey Neuberger, 82, of Reeseville

LaVonne was born the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Wollenburg) Pribnow on July 29, 1937, in Burnett, Wis. LaVonne married Earl Neuberger on Sept.12, 1959. They shared 60 blessed years together raising their children, working the family farm and serving their Lord in their daily lives. LaVonne fulfilled her vocation that God called her to as a wife and mother and loved caring for her family, sharing in their lives, gardening, cooking, fishing in the family pond, feeding and watching her birds and living on the farm. She also quietly served God many years taking care of the altar cloths and preparing communion for the services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville. Her faith in our God sustained her in this life.