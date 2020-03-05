LaVonne Audrey Neuberger, 82, of Reeseville

LaVonne Audrey Neuberger, 82, passed from her earthly home in Reeseville surrounded by her family to her heavenly home on March 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
LaVonne was born the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Wollenburg) Pribnow on July 29, 1937, in Burnett, Wis. LaVonne married Earl Neuberger on Sept.12, 1959. They shared 60 blessed years together raising their children, working the family farm and serving their Lord in their daily lives. LaVonne fulfilled her vocation that God called her to as a wife and mother and loved caring for her family, sharing in their lives, gardening, cooking, fishing in the family pond, feeding and watching her birds and living on the farm. She also quietly served God many years taking care of the altar cloths and preparing communion for the services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville. Her faith in our God sustained her in this life.
LaVonne is survived by her husband, Earl of Reeseville; her children, Laurie (Karl) Loewen of Reeseville, Ken Neuberger of Calif., Robert Neuberger of Reeseville, and Linda (Chuck) Bengsch of Reeseville; brothers, Robert (Judy) Pribnow of Oshkosh and David (Mabel) Pribnow of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Wayne Neuberger of Reeseville; sister-in-law, Vida Neuberger of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Joan Pribnow of Burnett; grandchildren Amy (Jake) Jones of Cheney, WA, Justin Loewen of Reeseville, Ryan (Kayla) Bengsch of Waupun, Christopher Bengsch of Reeseville, Brett Bengsch (Nicole Hoffmann) of Marshall and Lindsey (David) Fugill of Columbus, IN; great granddaughter Hailey Bengsch of Waupun; as well as many other dear relatives and friends.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Neuberger; mother and father, Dorothy and Lester Pribnow; brother, Ronald Pribnow; grandson, Joshua Loewen; father and mothers-in-law, Alex, Frieda and Bernice Neuberger; sister-in-law, Judi Neuberger; and brother-in-law, LaVerne Neuberger.
LaVonne’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Hillside Home Care and Hospice, particularly Molly, Valerie and Julie, for their incredible care and compassion during this long journey. LaVonne also deeply appreciated Dr. Seth Barudin’s personal visit to the farmhouse after she was put on hospice.
The service of Christian burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, N2296 County Road I, Reeseville WI on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with visitation from 9 to 11:50 a.m. The church service will begin at 12:00 noon and immediately after the service burial will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery. A reception meal will follow in the church parish hall.
“Angels rejoice and all heaven celebrates the everlasting peace and joy of one who has just come home….”
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Reeseville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
