Lawrence Arnold "Larry" Rens

Feb. 24, 1928—Dec. 15, 2022

VENTURA, CA—Larry Rens, age 94, loving husband, father and brother passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Ventura, CA. He was born February 24, 1928 on a farm on the edge of the Town of Waupun, WI to Dirk John Rens and Gertrude Percival Barney. Larry graduated from Waupun High School in 1945.

He was a freshman at Platteville State Teachers College when he left school to join the Marines. After his discharge he returned to Platteville to complete his Bachelor’s degree.

Larry’s first teaching job took him to Sauk City, WI where he met his future wife, Shirley Elizabeth Schweppe, at a blood drive where she was working as a nurse volunteer and he was there to donate.

Larry was called back to active duty in 1951 and was selected for officer training school at Quantico, VA. Larry and Shirley were married December 7, 1951 in Quantico, VA. They celebrated 70 years of marriage on December 7, 2021.

Once Larry returned to civilian life he worked in the farm supply business for a few years before he decided to go to graduate school in Madison, WI. He earned his Doctorate in Economics. In 1965 he moved his family that now included four children to the Washington, DC area.

Larry and Shirley both lived and worked in the Washington, DC area for many years. Larry worked at the Federal Trade Commission and Shirley at Blue Cross Blue Shield.

In retirement, the couple enjoyed square dancing, traveling the world, and spending time with family. Eventually, the pair made Sun City West, AZ their permanent home. Larry and Shirley were both active church members and Larry was involved with the Lions organization. He played tennis and golfed and also enjoyed woodworking.

Larry is survived by son, Bradley (Elaine) Rens; daughters: Rochelle (Terry) Hamlin and Jamie (Don) McMahon; grandchildren: Alison (Rob) Lane, Ashley (Will) Montgomery, Zachary Hamlin and Lindsey Hamlin. He is also survived by a brother, Richard Rens; and four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his son, Marshall Rens, and brothers: Mitchell (Lois) Rens and Calvin Rens and sister-in-law, Roberta Rens.

A private memorial will be planned for a later date to be held in Praire du Sac, WI.