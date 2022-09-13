Lawrence Gene "Larry" Holtan

March 31, 1949—Aug. 29, 2022

RIO—Lawrence Gene Holtan, son of Frances (Peplinski) and Henry Holtan born March 31, 1949, passed away on August 29, 2022.

Larry graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1967 and MATC- Applied Science in 1969. After MATC he was offered a job at Western Electric in North Carolina as a Lead Writer in Production in Data Design.

Though he was not in the service he wrote important information on the Safeguard Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Systems in North Dakota.

He moved his small family back to Wisconsin to be closer to family in 1973. Larry took various other jobs in the area and built his home and family.

He worked at CESA 10, Oconomowoc Canning Company in Sun Prairie, and Soil Test in Baraboo before getting his job at Alliant/Columbia Generating as plant helper, welder, Mech 1, Mech 2, and outside maintenance. He retired from there after 27 years.

Larry met Lila (Kopplin) Meyer and after several years were married on December 26, 2002, in Las Vegas.

He enjoyed rebuilding cars and trucks in Holtan’s Garage. He was very proud of his ‘36 Chevy truck he built from the ground up. He loved the Badgers, Packers, NASCAR, and the Brewers. He also liked camping, and anything rocket and space related.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances; sister, Prudy Posey; good friend, Jim Emmons, and brothers-in-law, Tom Posey and Merlin Becker. Survivors include his wife, Lila; his children: Alisha (William) Ayres of Madison, WI, Matlin (Janet) Holtan of Portage, WI, Jeremy (Brandy) Holton of Pardeeville, WI and Carrie (Kevin) Kleinfelt of Sun Prairie, WI; two stepsons: Kevin and Nick Meyer (step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Meyer). Lawrence will be sadly missed by nine grandchildren: Kayla and Caleb Ayres, Cole, Tylar and Matilyn Holtan, Austin, Dawson and Raelyn Holtan and Robert Nesson; two siblings: Darrell and Delores; and numerous step-grands, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 17, 2022 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Portage. Rest in peace Larry. No more pain. www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.