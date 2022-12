Lawrence L. Wright

Feb. 5, 1929—Nov. 26, 2022

MAUSTON—Lawrence LeRoy Wright, 93, of Mauston passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26 at St. Claire’s Hospital in Baraboo.

Larwrence (Larry) was born on February 5, 1929, to David and Ida (Eaton) Wright in Mauston. Larry grew up in Mauston and then moved to Chicago and loved living in the city especially near Wrigley Field. His father became ill, and Larry came home to Mauston to take over the family farm.

Larry married JoAnn White from New Lisbon on September 1, 1956, and the couple made their home on the farm in Mauston. They had two children Tom and Diane.

Larry enjoyed farming, hunting, being with family and friends, and his Chicago Cubs. Larry sold the Wright family farm to the Outdoors Forever Conservation Club in 1990. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include his children: Tom (Roberta) of Mauston, Diane Hamm (Bob) of Madison; grandchildren: Andrew and James Hamm of Madison; sisters-in-law: Barbara White of New Braunfels, TX and Irmgarde Drier of Onalaska, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn in March of 2012, his parents, David and Ida Wright, brothers: David, Elmond, and Walter Wright, sisters: Ardis Smith, Irene Helfrich, Laura Rose, Altha Springer, and Luella Leatherberry.

The visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. The Mass of his Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. The burial will be at Mauston Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.