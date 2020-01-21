Lawrence Ronning, 81, Beaver Dam / Madison

BEAVER DAM / MADISON - Lawrence Robert Ronning, 81 years old, passed away peacefully in Eau Claire, WI on January 15th, 2020. Larry was born in Chicago, IL December 29, 1938 to Josephine and Robert Ronning. He earned his bachelor’s degree at UW Whitewater and later his CPA. He proudly ran Hemispheric Travel in Beaver Dam and Madison, WI until he retired and moved to Little River, SC where he lived the past 28 years. He loved to golf, cook & tell Norwegian jokes. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Ronning, his children James Ronning and Greg Ronning as well as James Hankes, Jessica Franko, and Jon Hankes.