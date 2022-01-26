DURAND, IL - Leah Rae (Brown) Boyle, 72, of Durand, Ill., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Dec. 30, 1949 in Aurora, Ill. to Robert and Marion (Enderle) Brown. She married J. Grant Boyle on Aug. 21, 1970 in Rockford, Ill. and they spent 51 years together. They had two daughters, Jami and Heather. Leah will forever be remembered for her love of family, devotion to her church and her Lord and Savior. Leah's generous and servant's heart will forever be remembered by those who knew her well. She was loved and cherished by her extended family, children and grandchildren.

Leah was most happy on a sunny day working in her garden, weeding her flowers or enjoying a peaceful campfire at her second home, "the barn" in Camp Douglas, Wis. She was an avid reader and enjoyed hobbies of canning, crocheting and sewing.

Leah is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband, J. Grant Boyle; children, Jami (Roland) Lehman and Heather (Mimmo) Intravaia; grandchildren, Haley (Alec) Intravaia-Heaton, Vanessa Lehman, Spenser Lehman and Olivia Intravaia; mother, Marion (Enderle) Brown; siblings, Lynne (Pastor Bud) Cobb, Thomas Brown, Donald Brown, Laurel Brown Oxley, Bobbie Sue Inwood and John (Vicky) Brown; special cousins, Roger (Rita) Enderle, Debbie (Ray) Blackburn and Russell (Laudean) Enderle; and many nieces, nephews, church family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Brown and her brother-in-law, Glenn Inwood.

Services were held on Monday, January 24, 2022 in Loves Park, Ill.