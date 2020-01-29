Leanita Behling, 91, Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS - Leanita “Kay” Cretney Behling, 91, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Prairie du Sac, Wis., the daughter of the late Conrad and Philomena (Blum) Nolden.

Kay married Ernest Cretney of Dodgeville on April 10, 1950. He died on Aug. 29, 1992. She later married Roger Behling on Oct. 2, 1995, in Colorado Springs. He died on Aug. 25, 2012.

In 1946, she graduated from the Prairie du Sac High School and had been employed by Hamlin, Inc.

She had been active at the Lake Mills Moravian Church, helping to organize the Pie Department of Market Day, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels, and Respite Care at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Clarence Bean-Warren George Post #67 Auxiliary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kay loved Badger Basketball, enjoyed reading, and Dance Club. She was fondly known by family as “Aunt Toody”.