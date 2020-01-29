Leanita Behling, 91, Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS - Leanita “Kay” Cretney Behling, 91, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Prairie du Sac, Wis., the daughter of the late Conrad and Philomena (Blum) Nolden.
Kay married Ernest Cretney of Dodgeville on April 10, 1950. He died on Aug. 29, 1992. She later married Roger Behling on Oct. 2, 1995, in Colorado Springs. He died on Aug. 25, 2012.
In 1946, she graduated from the Prairie du Sac High School and had been employed by Hamlin, Inc.
She had been active at the Lake Mills Moravian Church, helping to organize the Pie Department of Market Day, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels, and Respite Care at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Clarence Bean-Warren George Post #67 Auxiliary.
You have free articles remaining.
Kay loved Badger Basketball, enjoyed reading, and Dance Club. She was fondly known by family as “Aunt Toody”.
She was blessed with three children, Michael (Rachel) Cretney, Nancy Jensen, Jane Stroede; four grandchildren, Peter (Tricia) Thompson, Stephan Jensen, Meghan Jensen, Sunny (fiancé, Chaz Rufo)Stroede; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Benjamin Thompson; other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Monroe (Mildred) Nolden, Marvin (Armella) Nolden, and her sister, Lillian (Sylvan) Breunig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Clarence Bean-Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67 Auxiliary.
*Special thanks to Doug and Linda Karas and Agrace Hospice for helping with Kay’s care*
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)