Leary, Helen Jane

CAMBRIA - Helen Jane Leary, age 92, of Cambria, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. All are welcome to join the family for the committal service to be held at 12 noon on Thursday at ROSEDALE PRESBYTERIAN CEMETERY, town of Scott, with Military Rites conducted by the Cambria American Legion Post 401.
Helen was born on March 23, 1928, in Cambria, to Ray and Della (Dodge) Leary. She graduated as Valedictorian of Cambria High School Class of 1946. Helen then went on to graduate from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at St. Anthony's Hospital in Kansas from 1952 to 1959. Helen earned her B.S. degree from Marion College in 1955. She joined the Air Force Nurse Corp in 1959, stationed at Maxwell AFB in Alabama. In 1961 she transferred to Naha AFB in Okinawa. In 1963 she transferred to Williams AFB in Chandler, Ariz. In 1965 she went to the University of Iowa to study nursing administration. In 1967 she was employed by the UW Hospital as head nurse of the outpatient clinic. She retired and came home to Cambria.
Helen is survived by sisters-in-law, Sue W. Leary, Newport News, Va., and Sue Leary of Cambria; four nieces, Christine (Jerry) Jones of Cambria, Susan Hassell of Williamsburg, Va., Katie (Macol) Hash of Culpepper, Va., and Audrey (Lee) Suess of Manitowoc, Wis.; four nephews, Sean (Jill) Leary of Darlington, Wis., Bill (Gail) Ziemer of Egg Harbor, Wis., Dan (Lauri) Ziemer of Zephyr Hills, Fla., and Mike (Gay Ann) Leary of London, England; several great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dodge and John Emery Leary; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Charles Ziemer.
Helen wishes to give special thanks to the Poser Clinic, Dr. Rolf and Dr. Sam. and a very special thank you to nurse Melanie. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Randolph Health Services.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or to leave online condolences please visit www.kratzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)