Leary, Helen Jane

A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. All are welcome to join the family for the committal service to be held at 12 noon on Thursday at ROSEDALE PRESBYTERIAN CEMETERY, town of Scott, with Military Rites conducted by the Cambria American Legion Post 401.

Helen was born on March 23, 1928, in Cambria, to Ray and Della (Dodge) Leary. She graduated as Valedictorian of Cambria High School Class of 1946. Helen then went on to graduate from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at St. Anthony's Hospital in Kansas from 1952 to 1959. Helen earned her B.S. degree from Marion College in 1955. She joined the Air Force Nurse Corp in 1959, stationed at Maxwell AFB in Alabama. In 1961 she transferred to Naha AFB in Okinawa. In 1963 she transferred to Williams AFB in Chandler, Ariz. In 1965 she went to the University of Iowa to study nursing administration. In 1967 she was employed by the UW Hospital as head nurse of the outpatient clinic. She retired and came home to Cambria.