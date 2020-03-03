Leburn Y. Coons (Lee), age 85, of Franklin, Tenn., and formerly of Baraboo, Wis.

Lee lived a proud and unassuming life, taking great pride in his time with his family and friends– camping, snowmobiling, exploring the United States on summer vacations, playing Euchre, tinkering on various home projects, or supporting his daughters and his grandchildren in whatever they were doing at the time. He loved to spend time in his garden filled with fresh vegetables (especially the southern variety of black-eyed peas, okra and tomatoes). It was a given that at least one summertime meal a week consisted of his favorites – cornbread, black-eyed peas, creamed corn, fried okra and, of course, a glass of sweet tea.

Originally from Alabama, he pledged allegiance to his football hero, Bart Starr, and, as a result the mighty Green Bay Packers. He was not a fair-weather fan. There were many “family” trips to Green Bay on the off chance just one ticket could be purchased to watch the green and gold play at Lambeau field. It wasn’t about the marks in the win or loss column, it was about the spirit of the game. If the team was playing out of town, he would not only watch the game on television but listen to the play-by-play on the radio. Eventually, he was able to claim four bench seats in Section 114, row 58, where he watched many great football games. No one he met in Packer gear was a stranger – only a member of an extended family.