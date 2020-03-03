Leburn Y. Coons (Lee), age 85, of Franklin, Tenn., and formerly of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at his Franklin, Tenn. home.
Lee lived a proud and unassuming life, taking great pride in his time with his family and friends– camping, snowmobiling, exploring the United States on summer vacations, playing Euchre, tinkering on various home projects, or supporting his daughters and his grandchildren in whatever they were doing at the time. He loved to spend time in his garden filled with fresh vegetables (especially the southern variety of black-eyed peas, okra and tomatoes). It was a given that at least one summertime meal a week consisted of his favorites – cornbread, black-eyed peas, creamed corn, fried okra and, of course, a glass of sweet tea.
Originally from Alabama, he pledged allegiance to his football hero, Bart Starr, and, as a result the mighty Green Bay Packers. He was not a fair-weather fan. There were many “family” trips to Green Bay on the off chance just one ticket could be purchased to watch the green and gold play at Lambeau field. It wasn’t about the marks in the win or loss column, it was about the spirit of the game. If the team was playing out of town, he would not only watch the game on television but listen to the play-by-play on the radio. Eventually, he was able to claim four bench seats in Section 114, row 58, where he watched many great football games. No one he met in Packer gear was a stranger – only a member of an extended family.
You have free articles remaining.
One of his other great passions was bass fishing. If he was not in his garden, he was on a lake somewhere finding peace in the quiet of the day and hoping in the next cast he would hook the big one. He participated in many tournaments and loved to share his passion with his friends and family.
In retirement, Lee and his wife of 54 years, Nancy, enjoyed participating in church mission trips to various locations in need of rebuilding after a natural disaster. Their winters spent in Texas provided the time to enjoy the rewards of a well-lived life with new friends, a lot of laughter, and continued adventure.
Lee is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughters Sherri (Gary) Lemmer of Mosinee, Wis. and Brenda (Dave) Craker of Franklin, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Hailee (Danny) Krall, Drew, Olivia, Isaac, and Luke Craker. Lee is also survived by his brother, Hudon Coons and sister, Rosemary Gregg.
In honor of Lee’s life, the family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Epworth United Methodist Church Missions located at 4340 Arno Road, Franklin, Tenn. 37064.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)