Lechleiter, Mary Edna (Monnin)

MAUSTON - Mary Edna (Monnin) Lechleiter was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Sept. 24, 1928, to Joseph J. Monnin and Emma (Gariety) Monnin. She graduated from Russia High School in Russia, Ohio, in 1946, and shortly after, she began work with the Versailles Peoples Bank in Versailles, Ohio. She married Roman C. Lechleiter on July 19, 1947, at St. Remey Church in Russia, Ohio. Soon after the wedding, she moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Wright Patterson Air Force Base employed Roman. The U.S. Air Force transferred Roman and Mary to Orlando, Fla., to work at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Base, but years later they returned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base. During the first years of marriage, Mary was employed by Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the Comptroller Office, and was later transferred to the Research and Development Program.

Mary took a hiatus from her work to raise five children, Kenneth, Michael, Karen, Kevin, and Carlyn. After returning to Ohio, she became a founding member of the first Search and Rescue Team (formerly known as the Versailles Civil Air Patrol Squadron), in addition to Roman, Kenneth, and Michael Lechleiter. Mary was the Warrant Officer in Communications, while Roman was the Lieutenant Commander. Additionally, Kenneth was Commander of the Youth Group, and Michael was first 1st Lieutenant Administrative Officer of the Youth Group. The Versailles Squadron was part of the Dayton Civil Air Patrol Squadron. Mary found working with the Civil Air Patrol a very rewarding experience. Later on in life while living in Mauston, Mary was Chaplain for the American Legion Auxiliary Post Unit 81, bookkeeper of the Mauston Food Pantry, volunteer at Mauston Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store, and was a member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, and mending clothing for her family. She will be remembered for her devoted and unwavering faith, and love for her family and friends. Mary will be deeply missed, while the memories she leaves behind are forever cherished.