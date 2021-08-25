Ledding, Harlan "Harley"

Harlan was born July 2, 1934, to Edward and Margaret (Johnson) Ledding on the family dairy farm in Fergus Falls, Minn. He was the fourth of five children. After high school graduation, Harlan married Ethel Loften in 1954 in Fergus Falls. Shortly after their marriage, Harlan and his new wife moved to Madison at the urging of his friend, Al Green, whom he joined as a roofer with Southern Wisconsin Roofing Company, where he was most proud to have been part of the construction of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Soon after, Al urged Harlan to try out for the Madison Fire Department, which he then joined on Aug. 1, 1958.

When not at the fire station, Harlan the workaholic liked to spend most of his off-time doing side work, including being custodian and groundskeeper for the Burke Lutheran Church for nearly a decade (with help from his wife and us kids of course), doing hot tar roofing, installing security and sound systems, and doing lawn work and home maintenance in the greater Madison area, occasionally recruiting his kids in the latter. We often wondered if it was a desire to give us the better things in life, or the desire to leave his Brady Bunch-sized family to his wife to deal with. Most likely it was some combination of the two!