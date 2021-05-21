Ledin, Duane Morton

POYNETTE - Duane Morton Ledin, age 85, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center. He was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Columbus, the son of Paul and Caroline (Erickson) Ledin. He married Wilma (Raimer) Ledin on June 21, 1958. Duane worked for Research Products Corporation for over 40 years.
Duane is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Delores (Mark) Schoeneck; and son, Harold Ledin. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, with the Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and the Rev. Jacob Scott co-officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)