 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ledin, Duane Morton
0 entries

Ledin, Duane Morton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POYNETTE - Duane Morton Ledin, age 85, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center. He was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Columbus, the son of Paul and Caroline (Erickson) Ledin. He married Wilma (Raimer) Ledin on June 21, 1958. Duane worked for Research Products Corporation for over 40 years.

Duane is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Delores (Mark) Schoeneck; and son, Harold Ledin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, with the Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and the Rev. Jacob Scott co-officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Ledin, Duane Morton

Duane Morton Ledin

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News