Ledin, Duane Morton

POYNETTE - Duane Morton Ledin, age 85, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center. He was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Columbus, the son of Paul and Caroline (Erickson) Ledin. He married Wilma (Raimer) Ledin on June 21, 1958. Duane worked for Research Products Corporation for over 40 years.

Duane is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Delores (Mark) Schoeneck; and son, Harold Ledin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, with the Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and the Rev. Jacob Scott co-officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

