Lee, Ann M.

PORTAGE - Ann M. Lee, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on June 3, 2020. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were a loving presence in the last weeks of her beautiful life.
Ann was born on Sept. 14, 1926, the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth Senger. She grew up in Portage, then became the first in her family to attend college, graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1948 with a degree in Merchandising. She was a proud member of the Alpha Phi sorority where she made many lifelong friends. It was at UW where she met Don Lee. They married on May 21, 1947, settled in Portage, and never stopped holding hands and making each other laugh for the 57 years they spent together before Don's death in 2004. Ann and Don took over Ann's family's business, Senger Hardware and Toy Store, upon their return to Portage. In 1973, they started a new adventure together, founding Don Lee Realty (which later merged with FirstWeber, Inc.). Ann loved her real estate career and excelled at it. She did not retire until she was well into her eighties. She especially valued working with first time home buyers and guiding them to their piece of the American Dream.
Ann proudly called Portage her home all her life. She was active in the Portage community as a member of the Civic League, the Portage Country Club, the Portage Presbyterian Church, and the 99 year-old women's club known as the Junior Golden Gossips, or GGs, where learning and friendships endure to this day. Ann also loved spending time with the friends who shared her many hobbies, including golf, bridge club, curling, fashion, and boating on her beloved Swan Lake. She had many treasured memories of traveling the world with friends and family. She loved the Badgers and went to as many football and basketball games as she could – and had great seats for both. And though she would never admit either, Ann was a gifted seamstress and cook (except for her pancakes, which never seemed to turn out).
Eternally grateful for our time with Ann are her children, Jayne (Mike) Welsh, Dan (Peggy) Lee, and Liz (Kurt) Langsenkamp; her grandchildren, Tim Welsh, Claire (Billy) Geller, Matt (Rachel) Lee, Maggie Lee, Emily Langsenkamp, and Anne (Joe) Zavertnik; and her great-grandsons Jack, Charlie, and Will Geller, and Daniel, Christopher, and John Lee. Her family was also blessed with Maria Inez Guimaraes of Sao Paolo, Brazil, who lived with the Lees as an AFS Exchange Student for the 1964-65 school year and remained in close touch with Ann to the end. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Don; her parents; her brother Jack Senger and his wife Iva; her sister Jane Silvernail and her husband Lloyd; and a lifetime of wonderful friends.
Ann and her family are deeply grateful for the angels at Agrace Hospice Care and BrightStar Care, who tended to Ann at home in her final days, and for the expertise, compassion, and dedication of Dr. Brenda Blohm at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
Out of respect for these challenging times, the family will hold a private ceremony and burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Portage Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Portage Presbyterian Church, 120 West Pleasant Street, Portage, WI 53901.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)