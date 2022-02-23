Lee Kenneth Vaughan passed away at the UW Hospital in Madison following an accidental fall earlier in the week. He was surrounded by his family as he took his final breath on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Lee was born on October 17, 1946 to Kenneth and Flora (McConochie) Vaughan. He graduated from Cambria Union High School in 1964 and on November 5, 1966 married the love of his life, Joanne (Wiersma).

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1966 and was stationed at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, MI where he worked with the B-52 and the Hound Dog missile.

After he was discharged, Lee purchased and ran a gas station in MI. In his spare time, he raced stock cars. They returned to Cambria in January 1971 where Lee was employed by the Village. Later he worked for the local phone company and retired in October 2003 from CenturyLink.

Lee loved hunting, fishing and watching all sports. The family had a weekend cabin near Westfield where so many memories were made over the years. He was so proud to be a “grandparent” to students at the Cambria-Friesland School. In the summer, Lee enjoyed working at the Kilby Lake Campground in Montello.

He was an active member of the American Legion Post 401, the Cambria Village Board, and the Cambria Historical Society. Lee was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria and was to have been installed as Moderator of the John Knox Presbytery on February 19, 2022.

Lee will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife of 55 years; two daughters: Kimberly of Beaver Dam and Kristine (Tim) Reilly of Brooklyn; grandsons: Kaden Graham, his “little fella” of Cambria, Alex (Samantha) Reilly of Stoughton; sister Patti Vaughan of Cambria; Jason Graham of Cambria; other family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step father Merlin Owen; father and mother-in-law; sister Helen Riddle; and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, Cambria. Following military graveside services, lunch will be served at the Cambria Fire Station, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Kratz/Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria and Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. www.kratzfh.com.