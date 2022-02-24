Lee Kenneth Vaughan

Lee was born on October 17, 1946 to Kenneth and Flora (McConochie) Vaughan. He graduated from Cambria Union High School in 1964 and on November 5, 1966 married the love of his life, Joanne (Wiersma).He enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1966 and was stationed at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, MI where he worked with the B-52 and the Hound Dog missile. After he was discharged, Lee purchased and ran a gas station in MI. In his spare time, he raced stock cars. They returned to Cambria in January 1971 where Lee was employed by the Village. Later he worked for the local phone company and retired in October 2003 from CenturyLink. Lee loved hunting, fishing and watching all sports. The family had a weekend cabin near Westfield where so many memories were made over the years. He was so proud to be a “grandparent” to students at the Cambria-Friesland School. In the summer, Lee enjoyed working at the Kilby Lake Campground in Montello. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 401, the Cambria Village Board, and the Cambria Historical Society. Lee was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria and was to have been installed as Moderator of the John Knox Presbytery on February 19, 2022.