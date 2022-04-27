Lee (Leo) Gerard Bauer

Oct. 1, 1967—April 24, 2022

MAYVILLE—Lee ‘Leo’ G. Bauer, age 54, of Mayville, was called to eternal life on Sunday, April 24, 2022, unexpectedly at his home.

A funeral service for Lee will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at church.

Lee was born on October 1, 1967, to Willard and Stella (Nellessen) Bauer. He was a 1986 graduate of Mayville High School. He was united in marriage to Dawn Voss on July 19, 2014.

Lee loved golfing and softball. He also enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Lee loved being with people. He was a friend to all which helped him to be the generous person he was. Lee will be missed by many.

Lee is survived by his wife, Dawn; and stepdaughter, Genesis Miller of Mayville. His mother, Stella Bauer of LeRoy; brothers and sisters: Sharon Wollerman (special friend, Mick Jakubek) of Neenah, Cindy (Hank) Hechimovich of Oshkosh, Renee (Dean) Schwartzmiller of Mayville, Ron (Judy) Bauer of LeRoy, Brian (Shawn) Bauer of Mayville, Lori (Darryl) Wasmund of Mayville and Ann (Brad) Mueller of LeRoy. Father-in-law, Chester Voss of Mayville; and brother-in-law, Marvin (special friend, Jessica Okon) Voss of Horicon; and sister-in-law Sandy Hintz of Horicon. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willard; mother-in-law, Marion Voss; brother-in-law, Dave Wollerman; and niece, Samantha Hintz.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.