NEW GLARUS/formerly CAMBRIA—Lee Orvin Hendrickson, age 68, formerly of Cambria, died peacefully early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022 at the New Glarus Home in New Glarus, WI.

Lee was born to Ruby (Sommers) and Orville Hendrickson. He attended Cambria-Friesland Schools and graduated 1972.

Lee was a member of the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Cambria where he received religious guidance. In 1976 Lee joined his father working the family farm. He enjoyed and took his farm life very seriously. However due to his health issues he had to give up farming.

In 1978 he married Robin Motsenbocker. A son Heath was born to this union. Although the marriage dissolved, Lee and Robin’s friendship did not.

Lee enjoyed riding his motorcycle, 4-wheelers, hunting, photography and he enjoyed listening to country or blues music with a beer. Lee’s Parkinson’s Disease affected him and many of the things he enjoyed he had to give up.

Lee will be missed by his son, Heath (Rachel) Hendrickson; his grandson, Grayson; sister, Linda (Dave) Bradley; niece, Lanna Knoener and her family; nephew, David Bradley and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Ruby Hendrickson.

In respect to Lee’s wishes there will not be a service. In lieu of any flowers or money please consider donating to Parkinson’s Research.

The family wishes to thank the New Glarus Home for the care Lee received the past few years.

We also would like to thank The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home for assisting the family’s needs.