Leege, James Arthur

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - James Arthur Leege, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 20, 2020 at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. Jim graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. Jim spent the next 21 years in the U.S. Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he joined the Publix Credit Union. Jim loved his job and his fellow coworkers. Jim also loved sports, loved going to concerts.

Jim is survived by his mother Sandra of Baraboo, brothers Robert of Baraboo, Thomas of Wisconsin Dells. Also, Pat O'Donald, a lifetime Navy and personal friend, as well as many relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, and grandparents.

A special thank you to the staff at Jacksonville Naval Hospital. Most important to Jim was the love for his family. Jim will be buried at sea with military honors. Memorials can be made in Jim's name to any Veterans Dept. for the homeless or to the Jacksonville Zoo.

Mom, Bob, and Tom now will say a final Anchors Away!