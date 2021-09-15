Leggett, Nada

Nada was born March 26, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Jewel (Herbstreit) Gordy. Nada was a passionate woman, whose greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was extremely proud of each and every one of them and would gladly shout it from any rooftop. Her hobbies include collecting keychains from all over the world, anything Elvis, and making everyone around her laugh with her quirky jokes and crazy antics. One of her last wishes was to put up her Christmas tree early, and her family will treasure those moments forever.